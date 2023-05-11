Majority Indian owners, EVs, IPO ahead for MG3 min read . Updated: 11 May 2023, 12:41 AM IST
The company is expecting a major investment from an Indian partner this year, Rajeev Chaba, CEO emeritus, MG Motor India, said at a round table to discuss the company’s plans
MG Motor India, owned by Shanghai-headquartered SAIC Motor, plans to divest a majority stake to Indian entities ahead of a future stock exchange listing, the company’s top executive said, as it works to “Indianize" its operations.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×