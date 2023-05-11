MG Motor India, owned by Shanghai-headquartered SAIC Motor, plans to divest a majority stake to Indian entities ahead of a future stock exchange listing, the company’s top executive said, as it works to “Indianize" its operations.

The company is expecting a major investment from an Indian partner this year, Rajeev Chaba, CEO emeritus, MG Motor India, said at a round table to discuss the company’s plans. It will also create a roadmap to list on Indian stock exchanges in the next five years.

“We are going to Indianize our operations. We plan to dilute our shareholding and the majority, more than 50% share, will be owned by Indians in the next two-three years... we will Indianize the shareholding, the board, management and supply chain—everything. We need to look at our own team to start with. We have been strengthening our team over the last 6-7 months", Chaba said.

The maker of MG Hector and MG Gloster will raise more than ₹5,000 crore to finance its operations and expansion plans, including a new factory in Halol, the site of its current factory in Gujarat, by 2028. The factory will expand its capacity by 180,000 units annually, taking its total manufacturing capacity to 300,000 units. The carmaker has already expanded capacity at Halol to 120,000 units from 70,000 earlier.

Mint reported last month that MG Motor India is in advanced talks with JSW Group to sell close to 15% stake in the company, with a path for JSW to increase its shareholding to a majority stake in phases.

“We are talking to multiple Indian partners—private companies, financial institutions, high-net-worth individuals and dealer partners. We have not finalized anything as of now. But we are hoping to finalize the partner we will work with within this year," Chaba said.

An analyst said this is a familiar route for SAIC Motor, MG Motor India’s parent.

“MG’s parent SAIC Motor is all too familiar with partnering with OEMs like General Motors and Volkswagen in China—the idea was gaining access to technology and offering access to a large market to its partnering OEMs in return. The same thing is playing out in India for them now...", V.G. Ramakrishnan, managing partner, Avanteum Advisors, said.

Chaba, currently designated as president and CEO of MG Motor India, has been redesignated CEO Emeritus, even as other senior executives take on larger roles. Gaurav Gupta, formerly chief commercial officer, has been promoted as deputy managing director in charge of revenue and markets, while Biju Balendran has been appointed deputy managing director of cost and plant operations.

Mint reported in October last year that MG appointed former Renault Nissan executive Balendran as its chief operating officer in September, replacing SAIC’s key decision-maker, Wensheng Tang, in a bid to strengthen its India leadership team, signalling a long-term commitment to the Indian market.

It is unclear whether MG will appoint a new CEO once an Indian partner comes on board as an investor. Chaba said MG plans to introduce 4-5 new products between 2026 and 2028, and focus on deriving the vast majority of its sales from electric vehicles (EVs).

“We will launch 4-5 new cars, mostly EVs. Out of 300,000 cars, 65%-75% will be EVs. We will also localize technology in India. We will assemble our EV batteries ourselves from next year in Halol, and we will explore technical or JV partnerships to produce EV cells and other critical electric vehicle components... We can even supply to other OEMs. Not only this, we feel hydrogen fuel cells will become a viable option in the next two-three year time and here too we will look for JVs with Indian partners", Chaba said.

MG offers a line-up of five products in India at present, out of which four are SUVs. It produces the Hector, Gloster and Astor SUVs in India, as well as its pure-electric SUV, the ZS EV, which was one of the first electric SUVs in the Indian market. Its most recent addition to its product portfolio is the electric micro-hatch Comet.