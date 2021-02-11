MG Motor launches CVT automatic transmission model of Hector SUV

MG Motor India on Thursday launched its all-new Hector 2021’s CVT automatic transmission option, starting at ₹16.51 lakh.

With the introduction of the continuously variable transmission (CVT) automatic transmission, the company now offers four diverse options as a part of its Hector 2021 petrol engine line-up, i.e., MT, Hybrid MT, CVT, and DCT.

The automobile manufacturer had only last month introduced the 2021 MG Hector, 2021 MG Hector Plus six-seater and the 2021 MG Hector Plus seven-seater.

The petrol Hector is now available with manual, hybrid manual, CVT and dual-clutch transmission (DCT) options. The CVT automatic transmission is available with both the Hector 2021 five-seater and Hector Plus six-seater.

"The introduction of Hector 2021 CVT automatic transmission furthers our steadfast commitment to providing a wide range of choices to our customers. The CVT has always been a popular transmission with buyers looking for a comfortable and relaxed drive," MG Motor India Chief Commercial Officer Gaurav Gupta said.

The company is confident that this new transmission will strike a right chord with buyers and further raise Hector's popularity, he added.

The CVT automatic transmission offers a comfortable, jerk-free experience while being more suitable for stop-go traffic, the automaker said.

The DCT automatic transmission, on the other hand, provides an engaging drive with quicker gear shifts enabling easy overtaking, it added.

The MG Hector CVT is powered by the same 143hp, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that powers the Hector petrol-manual and DCT variants. The CVT gearbox is an 8-step unit that gets two drive modes - Eco and Sport.

Launched earlier this year, the latest version of Hector comes with features like Hinglish voice commands, iSMART connected car technology, wireless charging, and ventilated seats.

It also features a 360-degree parking camera, six airbags, 18-inch dual-tone alloys, and dual-tone interior and exterior options.

