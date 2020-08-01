Subscribe
MG Motor retail sales increase by 40% in July
The component supplies continue to remain impacted especially from the Chennai region, MG Motor India said.

MG Motor retail sales increase by 40% in July

1 min read . 01:06 PM IST PTI

The company says it is witnessing encouraging traction for top trims of Hector Plus that was launched last month

NEW DELHI : MG Motor India on Saturday said its retail sales increased by 40% to 2,105 units in July compared to 1,508 units in the same month of last year.

MG Motor India on Saturday said its retail sales increased by 40% to 2,105 units in July compared to 1,508 units in the same month of last year.

"The overall market environment continues to be challenging with uncertainties due to variable lockdowns in various phases. The component supplies continue to remain impacted especially from the Chennai region," MG Motor India Director-Sales Rakesh Sidana said in a statement.

"The overall market environment continues to be challenging with uncertainties due to variable lockdowns in various phases. The component supplies continue to remain impacted especially from the Chennai region," MG Motor India Director-Sales Rakesh Sidana said in a statement.

However, despite these challenges, the production has remained at similar levels in July as compared to June 2020 and the company expects the situation to improve during the festival season, he added.

The company said it is witnessing encouraging traction for top trims of Hector Plus that was launched last month.

