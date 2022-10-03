MG Motor strengthens India leadership

“Balendran is being brought in as Tang’s three-year term was up. In the case of Varma, the change comes in view of his retirement. MG is not really taking active steps to remove anyone, but the company’s decision to recruit an Indian COO, while the usual practice in other markets is to replace a Chinese high-level executive with another Chinese executive, is strategic. Bringing in a sourcing head known to be aggressive, is a signal to all stakeholders in India that the company is committed to the market for the long-term," said a senior industry executive, one of the two people.