MG Motor ties up with Attero to recycle batteries of electric vehicles

NEW DELHI : MG Motor India Pvt. Ltd, one of the new entrants in the Indian car market, on Friday, announced collaboration with Attero, an electronic asset management company, to effectively recycle the lithium-ion batteries fitted in its present and upcoming electric vehicles.

Last January, MG Motor launched the ZS electric sports utility vehicle as its second product in the Indian market. The company has also collaborated with multiple charging infrastructure providers to set up charging stations at the company’s dealerships and customer residences.

“We have been continuously working on expanding the ecosystem in the EV space, as one of the first entrants in the segment. The partnership with Attero gives our customers more confidence with respect to the battery’s end-of-life usage. The move will assist in responsible recycling and will further minimize the carbon footprint of ZS EV users, while supporting the local economy," Rajeev Chaba, president and managing director, MG Motor India.

In 2020, MG Motor had announced its partnership with Umicore for the safe disposal of batteries, and Exicom Tele-Systems and Tata Power for second-life use of lithium-ion batteries for non-automotive purposes. It also announced collaboration with TES-AMM, an electronic waste recycling service provider.

“More people are purchasing EVs due to environmental concerns and are readily driving the adoption. At Attero, we are today enabling India to innovate more and disrupt the global paradigm while generating minimal e-waste, wherein we hold more than 30 global patents for our recycling technologies," said Nitin Gupta, Attero’s chief executive officer.

MG Motor is expected to launch an affordable electric vehicle in 2022 and the company will also launch higher capacity lithium-ion batteries that will help its vehicles cover more distance.

In March, this year, the SAIC Motor Corp. owned company reported sales of 5,528 units in India, its highest ever tally.

The Narendra Modi government has been urging vehicle manufacturers to develop and manufacture electric vehicles to reduce vehicular emission and curb oil imports. The Union government has also been incentivizing purchase of such vehicles through the second phase of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing Electric and Hybrid vehicle (FAME) scheme.

