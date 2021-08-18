NEW DELHI : MG Motor India Pvt Ltd on Wednesday showcased features like level 2 autonomous driving technology and artificial intelligence assistant that will be offered in its new mid-size sports utility vehicle, Astor.

This will be the fourth product of the company in India after Hector, Gloster and the ZS electric vehicle.

MG is working on emerging technologies like artificial intelligence to enable the development and application of services and subscriptions to support the ‘on-demand in-car’ needs of the customers. Astor is the first car to get a personal AI assistant in the company’s global portfolio, said the company in a statement.

“The personal AI assistant is designed by the acclaimed American firm ‘Star Design’. It depicts human-like emotions and voices and can give detailed information on every topic through Wikipedia. It will engage with people in the car and is powered by i-Smart Hub. It is a platform on which the partnerships, services, and subscriptions of CAAP will reside. It will allow customers to personalize their set of services," the company added.

The autonomous technology in Astor is powered by mid-range radars and a multi-purpose camera that can realize a series of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). These include features like adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, lane departure warning, lane departure prevention, intelligent headlamp control, rear drive assist and speed assist system amongst others.

According to Rajeev Chaba, president and managing director, MG Motor India, with a relentless pursuit of innovation and software at the heart of the production, MG’s vehicles will continue to provide a smarter and safer driving experience by leveraging AI.

"As an auto-tech brand, we’ve always introduced breakthrough technologies and now, we are moving forward with Artificial Intelligence. Astor is a step further and a catalyst for disruption with first-in-the-industry and best-in-class features that customers only get in premium/luxury segments," added Chaba.

