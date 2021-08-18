MG Motor to offer level 2 autonomous driving tech with Astor SUV

“The personal AI assistant is designed by the acclaimed American firm ‘Star Design’. It depicts human-like emotions and voices and can give detailed information on every topic through Wikipedia. It will engage with people in the car and is powered by i-Smart Hub. It is a platform on which the partnerships, services, and subscriptions of CAAP will reside. It will allow customers to personalize their set of services," the company added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}