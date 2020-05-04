NEW DELHI : MG Motor India on Monday said it plans to sanitise around 4,000 police vehicles across the country.

The company is undertaking complete car sanitisation including fumigation, car wash, cabin refresh and sanitisation of high touch points of police vehicles, MG Motor India said in a statement.

Under the initiative, the carmaker aims to sanitise up to 4,000 police vehicles across the country at its service stations, free of cost, starting May 4, it added.

"We understand the risks undertaken by the police department especially in these tough times," MG Motor India President & Managing Director Rajeev Chaba said.

In its endeavour to support them, MG Moto is going the extra mile with fumigation of police cars, which ensures complete disinfection of the vehicle's cabin, he added. PTI MSS ANS ANS

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

