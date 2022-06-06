NEW DELHI: After Nissan and Toyota, MG Motors is now the latest to jump on the metaverse bandwagon with a virtual experience platform called MG Verse. Here customers will be provided a virtual car buying experience with assistance from a 3D avatar. Customers can also buy non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and play racing games in separate zones within the MG Verse. Going forward, customers will be able to take virtual test drives in remote locations, the company said.

NFT shopping will be available under NFT Gallery. Similarly, the option to play racing games will be available under the Gaming Arena. There will also be a Car Club zone where users can visit a car museum and connect with others. MG Verse will also have a knowledge center where employees and partners will be given opportunities to upskill and attend virtual training sessions.

According to MG, the platform is being built zone-by-zone and will be ready to offer virtual experiences to customers by the festive season this year.

“The five zones in the MG Verse will be the focus areas," said Gaurav Gupta, chief commercial officer at MG Motor India in a media call.

Gupta points out, “this (MG Verse) is our attempt to be future-ready and make sure that we are where the customers are going to be spending a large part of their time. At this stage, this whole pace is evolving and we will continue to work on this to make sure all our stakeholders including customers, fans, employees, and partners can co-create, collaborate and have fun."

The company said it has entered into select partnerships to drive experiences in the MG Verse.

MG was one of the first auto companies to launch its NFT collection last December. MG used Indian web3 startup Koinearth’s NgageN platform to let collectors buy NFTs using fiat money instead of restricting them to buy only through cryptos as is the case with most NFTs.

“The response to the NFT collection was phenomenal and it sold out in a few hours. We are working on bringing our next NFTs as part of MG Verse," added Gupta.

As part of the MG developer and grant program, MG India has engaged with over 1200 startups and partnered with multiple companies such as MapMyIndia, Bosch, Adobe, L&T Technology Services, and SAP.