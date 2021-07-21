MGM Resorts reveals plans for $9 billion casino in Japan

Other companies have ended their pursuit of a casino in Japan after delays in the licensing process. Las Vegas Sands Corp., formerly led by the late Sheldon Adelson, said in May 2020 that it dropped its proposal for Yokohama, south of Tokyo, over concerns about the license lasting only 10 years. The company said the decision wasn’t related to the pandemic. Sands has longer-term licenses for its casinos in Macau and Singapore.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}