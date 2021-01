MGM Resorts scraps takeover plans for Ladbrokes owner Entain

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Casino operator MGM Resorts International on Tuesday scrapped plans to buy Ladbrokes owner Entain , saying it does not intend to submit a revised proposal for the British firm that snubbed an $11 billion takeover approach earlier this month.

"We look forward to continuing to work closely with MGM to drive further success in the United States through the BetMGM joint venture," Entain said in a statement.

MGM said it would not make a firm offer for Entain, which at the start of the year said the US company's approach significantly undervalued its business.

The United States is seen as the next big growth market for sports betting, spawning a series of transatlantic partnerships tapping into European expertise such as Britain's William Hill being bought by Caesars Entertainment in a 2.9 billion pound deal.

The announcement from MGM also comes days after Entain's Chief Executive Officer Shay Segev decided to step down, after just seven months in the role.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.