NEW DELHI : As consumers juggle work and household chores amid the ongoing lockdown, Xiaomi owned technology brand Mi India's new campaign highlights how a robot vacuum cleaner can help ease their burden.

Over the last year, lockdowns across many cities has made a lot of families seek out gadgets that can help automate and reduce their workload at home. One of those gadgets that’s getting a lot of interest is the Robot vacuum cleaner which can autonomously clean homes with minimal assistance by the members of the household. However, given that Indian homes are accustomed to traditional ways of cleaning, there are major concerns around its functionality and practical usage.

Addressing the concerns and busting myths around the usage of such devices, Mi India has brought comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath, who is seen talking about Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-P cleaner in the campaign.

The fun and quirky digital video campaign features Rath, a stand-up comedian and not a cleanliness freak, whose will to clean the house everyday during the lockdown has diminished. Reminiscing about his bachelor days, and recalling the small amount of time he spent cleaning during the lockdown, he was looking for a device that seamlessly fits into his daily life. With his "cutie" (aka Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-P), he mentions how his house has become "too clean".

He puts the smart Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-P through tough situations but it manages to overcome these and cleans the farthest corners of the house. It mops the whole house in one go; detects obstacles, and automatically goes back to the charging spot on its own.

"While our mission is to make quality technology accessible, we also strive to communicate technology in a way that is interesting and easily understandable. With this campaign, too, we are trying to address the questions that our consumers might have regarding the Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-P," Mi India said.

Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-P features a 2-in-1 sweeping and mopping function allowing the robot to perform a dry and wet clean in one go. The company said that the gadget is customized for Indian homes and is equipped with professional mopping path design and powered by an anti-collision and anti-drop sensor to sense the surrounding environment intelligently and ensure accurate navigation.

The campaign is being promoted across digital and social media platforms.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.