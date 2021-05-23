Mi India brings comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath to promote robot vacuum cleaner

Over the last year, lockdowns across many cities has made a lot of families seek out gadgets that can help automate and reduce their workload at home. One of those gadgets that’s getting a lot of interest is the Robot vacuum cleaner which can autonomously clean homes with minimal assistance by the members of the household. However, given that Indian homes are accustomed to traditional ways of cleaning, there are major concerns around its functionality and practical usage.

