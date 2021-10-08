American fashion company Michael Kors has opened its new 'Michael Kors Lifestyle' store in Jio World Drive, Reliance Industries’ new premium retail destination in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla complex.

The 2,090 square-feet store will sell a selection of its signature 'MICHAEL Michael Kors' fashion and accessories like handbags, ready-to-wear, small leather goods, footwear, and jewellery, along with the brand’s eyewear, watches, and fragrances. This will be the company's eighth store in India and second in Mumbai.

The new outlet will be the bridge-to-luxury brand’s first stand-alone store in the country that will also carry the company's men's ready-to-wear range as well. The store will also promote a new concept “Custom Kors" which will monogram and personalise luggage tags. Michael Kors has been brought to India by Genesis Luxury which was acquired by Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) in 2018.

Globally, Michael Kors made a very big ticket acquisition in the luxury space in 2018 when it bought out Italian fashion giant Versace for $2.12 billion. A year before that, it had acquired luxury shoe brand Jimmy Choo for $1.35 billion. Michael Kors and Versace's parent company Capri Holdings raised its annual revenue forecast for 2021 from $5.2 billion dollars to $5.3 bn dollars, beating its own revenue expectations in 2021, it said in July during its quarterly results.

RBL is part of Reliance Industries and has partnerships with about 40 international brands primarily in the premium and some in the luxury segment across apparel, footwear and lifestyle businesses.

Prior to the covid-19 pandemic, market researcher Euromonitor had predicted that India's luxury goods market would grow at 18% between 2019 and 2023. Another agency, Statista, estimates that the growth in the luxury market would be much slower at 6.6% in the same period of 2019-23.

