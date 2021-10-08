Michael Kors opens store in Mumbai's Jio World Drive

The new outlet will be the bridge-to-luxury brand’s first stand-alone store in the country that will also carry the company's men's ready-to-wear range as well. The store will also promote a new concept “Custom Kors" which will monogram and personalise luggage tags. Michael Kors has been brought to India by Genesis Luxury which was acquired by Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) in 2018.

