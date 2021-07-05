Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Michelin Group elevates Gaganjot Singh as president, Africa, India, Middle East biz

Michelin Group elevates Gaganjot Singh as president, Africa, India, Middle East biz

Gaganjot Singh, president Africa, India and Middle East region operations, Michelin Group.
1 min read . 02:52 PM IST Livemint

  • Singh has been associated with Michelin for more than a decade and will succeed Marc Pasquet, who has been transferred to other functions in the Michelin Group

Michelin Group on Monday announced its decision to promote Gaganjot Singh as the president of its operations in Africa, India and Middle East region. Singh has been associated with Michelin for more than a decade and will succeed Marc Pasquet, who has been transferred to other functions in the Michelin Group.

“Across his 10-year tenure with Michelin, Gaganjot has held various leadership roles in finance, sales, and other commercial functions across Asia, Africa and Europe. Since 2019, Gaganjot served as a global business model leader – large fleets within the Long-Distance Transportation Business Line," said the company in a statement.

It further added that from 2016 to 2019, he was the managing director of South Africa Customs Union (SACU), Angola, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Malawi and Mozambique. In 2012, he joined Michelin Group in India as chief financial officer of the country.

Earlier in his career, Gaganjot held various leadership positions in companies such as GlaxoSmithKline and Pepsico in varying functions of finance, purchase, logistics, including his last role as CFO of Saint-Gobain Construction Products in India before joining Michelin Group in 2012, the statement added.

