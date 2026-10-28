Michelin stars, sold-out dinners: the business of bringing global chefs to India

In August, a dinner by Massimo Bottura, chef-owner of the three-Michelin-starred Osteria Francescana restaurant in Modena, Italy, was priced at ₹75,000 plus taxes per person. Hosted at Le Cirque at The Leela Palace New Delhi, the event sold out within minutes.
Similarly, two dinners by Maido, a Lima-based restaurant named the world's best in 2025, sold out at The St. Regis Mumbai before reservations even opened on the hotel's website. Each dinner drew 55-60 diners, who paid ₹60,000 plus taxes per person.