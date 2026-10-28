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Michelin stars, sold-out dinners: the business of bringing global chefs to India

Varuni Khosla
5 min read28 Oct 2026, 12:13 PM IST
The sold-out dinner by Massimo Bottura, the three-Michelin-starred Italian chef behind Osteria Francescana, was priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>75,000 plus taxes a person when he brought his cooking to Le Cirque at The Leela Palace New Delhi in August.
The sold-out dinner by Massimo Bottura, the three-Michelin-starred Italian chef behind Osteria Francescana, was priced at ₹75,000 plus taxes a person when he brought his cooking to Le Cirque at The Leela Palace New Delhi in August.
Summary

From 10,000 pop-ups to menus costing over 75,000/person, luxury hotel groups are increasingly flying in chefs from Michelin-starred restaurants, acclaimed international culinary talent and prominent Indian chefs to attract diners willing to pay a premium for exclusive dining experiences. 

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In August, a dinner by Massimo Bottura, chef-owner of the three-Michelin-starred Osteria Francescana restaurant in Modena, Italy, was priced at 75,000 plus taxes per person. Hosted at Le Cirque at The Leela Palace New Delhi, the event sold out within minutes.

In August, a dinner by Massimo Bottura, chef-owner of the three-Michelin-starred Osteria Francescana restaurant in Modena, Italy, was priced at 75,000 plus taxes per person. Hosted at Le Cirque at The Leela Palace New Delhi, the event sold out within minutes.

Similarly, two dinners by Maido, a Lima-based restaurant named the world's best in 2025, sold out at The St. Regis Mumbai before reservations even opened on the hotel's website. Each dinner drew 55-60 diners, who paid 60,000 plus taxes per person.

Similarly, two dinners by Maido, a Lima-based restaurant named the world's best in 2025, sold out at The St. Regis Mumbai before reservations even opened on the hotel's website. Each dinner drew 55-60 diners, who paid 60,000 plus taxes per person.

Luxury hotel groups and restaurants are increasingly flying in chefs from Michelin-starred restaurants, acclaimed international culinary talent and prominent Indian chefs to attract diners willing to pay a premium for exclusive dining experiences. The benefits go beyond revenue from expensive dinners. Hotels are looking to attract new customers, encourage repeat visits, build distinct identities for their restaurants and expose their culinary teams to different cooking techniques.

At The Westin Gurgaon, for instance, an eight-course menu curated by Andy Beynon, chef of Behind, a one-Michelin-starred restaurant in London, also sold out. The two-day pop-up drew 80-85 diners in total, each paying 10,000 plus taxes.

The French tyre company Michelin awards one to three stars to restaurants through its dining guide, the Michelin Guide. One star recognises good cooking, two indicate cuisine worth travelling out of your way for, and three signify exceptional food worth making a special trip for.

The strategy is visible across hotel groups in India. The Oberoi Bengaluru and Trident Nariman Point in Mumbai hosted chefs from Thai restaurant Saawaan in February. The LaLiT New Delhi hosted Japanese chef Daisuke Mori for a six-course Euro-Japanese chef’s table last week.

The Leela’s chef pop-ups have grown 6% over the past year, while bar pop-ups have increased 9%, with international bar activations rising 13%. The group has hosted chefs including Bottura, and Indian chef Manish Mehrotra, alongside international restaurant collaborations and bar takeovers. Anupam Dasgupta, senior vice-president, operations (north) at The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts told Mint its average price per cover from these events has grown at a compound annual rate of 7-10%, depending on the market.

Also Read | What the Michelin Guide could bring to India

The group typically charges diners 25,000-40,000 per person for chef collaborations, although some events command significantly higher prices. For instance, Bottura's dinner at Le Cirque at The Leela Palace New Delhi in August was priced at 75,000 plus taxes per person. The hotel said prices for its most exclusive chef experiences have reached 85,000 per person.

The format helps keep the supply limited. A typical chef residency, Dasgupta said, accommodates around 50 diners per service and lasts two-three days. Adding more sittings is not always possible because menus, ingredients and chefs’ travel schedules are arranged in advance.

“We’ve not lost a single rupee in any of the things that we do,” Dasgupta said, emphasising that the group does not run these events at a loss. The aim is to create distinctive experiences for guests while ensuring the events remain financially responsible.

The costs vary by chef and arrangement. Hotels may cover travel and accommodation, while talent fees depend on the collaboration. Ingredients not readily available in India, particularly some dry groceries, may be brought in from overseas; fresh produce, dairy, meat and seafood are typically sourced locally. Food and beverage marketing companies have also entered the business of bringing chefs and mixologists to India, adding another commercial layer to the market.

For Marriott International, the aim is to give customers a reason to revisit its restaurants and attract diners who might not otherwise consider dining at a hotel. Through its Masters of Marriott Bonvoy programme, the group has brought international culinary names including Heston Blumenthal, Marco Pierre White and Bottura to India. Khushnooma Kapadia, vice-president of marketing for South Asia at the company, said the Maido event at The St. Regis Mumbai attracted both existing customers and people discovering the restaurant for the first time. “We see a mix of people who already know our restaurants and are keen to come back for something different, and guests who are discovering them for the first time,” Kapadia said.

Vishal Sharma, general manager of The LaLiT New Delhi, said that diners increasingly want to know the story and craft behind a meal, rather than simply choosing a restaurant for its cuisine. “Diners have evolved considerably. They want an opportunity to interact with chefs, making such events helpful for celebrations as well as for food enthusiasts and those entertaining for business,” he said.

Also Read | How flavoured oils found their way into Indian fine dining

Restaurants, too

The trend has spread beyond hotels, but opening a permanent restaurant to showcase a chef's cuisine involves a different level of risk than hosting occasional pop-ups. In August, chef Gaggan Anand and restaurateur Zorawar Kalra opened Rāga in New Delhi with collaborator Rydo Anton. The restaurant offers a 22-course tasting menu priced at 11,111 plus taxes, with seating for 36 diners.

Kalra said Rāga received more than 5,000 website visits within the first hour of opening reservations, with bookings extending several weeks ahead almost immediately. But he cautioned that the initial response is different from the challenge of sustaining the business over the long term.

“A residency is an event; a permanent restaurant is a commitment,” he told Mint. “It requires investment, infrastructure, talent development and the confidence that the market can sustain such an experience beyond the initial excitement.”

Other restaurant-led collaborations have also picked up in 2026: Mumbai’s Masque Lab hosted Gaggan Anand for a five-night, 20-course residency in May at 35,000 per person; Trèsind Mumbai brought in Himanshu Saini, chef of Dubai’s three-Michelin-starred Trèsind Studio, for a two-day collaboration in February; and Mumbai's Mirai is hosting Michelin-starred chef Daisuke Mori for a French-Japanese pop-up on 28-29 October.

Also Read | The Shah Rukh Khans of the kitchen: Inside the world of micro-restaurants
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Meet the Author

Varuni Khosla

Varuni Khosla is a journalist with Mint, where she covers the consumer economy with a focus on hospiRead more

tality and tourism, luxury, the business of sports, art, and the alcohol and food and beverage industries. Based in New Delhi, she reports on how brands and cultural sectors grow, shape consumer demand and compete in one of the world’s fastest-evolving markets.<br><br>Varuni has been a journalist since 2009 and brings more than 17 years of experience reporting on India’s business landscape. She specialises in covering the industries shaping India’s consumption economy, and is widely recognised as a key voice in these areas.<br><br>Over the years, she has closely tracked the rise of India’s luxury and hospitality sectors, the transformation of advertising and marketing as brands respond to digital platforms and changing audiences, and the economics of sport, from sponsorships and leagues to the expanding commercial ecosystems around teams, athletes and media rights. Her reporting on the business of art explores the growing global market for South Asian art and the role of collectors, galleries and auction houses.<br><br>Her stories frequently draw on exclusive conversations with founders, executives and industry leaders, combining market data with on-the-ground reporting to offer readers insight into the companies and trends shaping India’s evolving consumption economy.

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HomeCompaniesNewsMichelin stars, sold-out dinners: the business of bringing global chefs to India

Michelin stars, sold-out dinners: the business of bringing global chefs to India

Varuni Khosla
5 min read28 Oct 2026, 12:13 PM IST
The sold-out dinner by Massimo Bottura, the three-Michelin-starred Italian chef behind Osteria Francescana, was priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>75,000 plus taxes a person when he brought his cooking to Le Cirque at The Leela Palace New Delhi in August.
The sold-out dinner by Massimo Bottura, the three-Michelin-starred Italian chef behind Osteria Francescana, was priced at ₹75,000 plus taxes a person when he brought his cooking to Le Cirque at The Leela Palace New Delhi in August.
Summary

From 10,000 pop-ups to menus costing over 75,000/person, luxury hotel groups are increasingly flying in chefs from Michelin-starred restaurants, acclaimed international culinary talent and prominent Indian chefs to attract diners willing to pay a premium for exclusive dining experiences. 

Gift this article

In August, a dinner by Massimo Bottura, chef-owner of the three-Michelin-starred Osteria Francescana restaurant in Modena, Italy, was priced at 75,000 plus taxes per person. Hosted at Le Cirque at The Leela Palace New Delhi, the event sold out within minutes.

In August, a dinner by Massimo Bottura, chef-owner of the three-Michelin-starred Osteria Francescana restaurant in Modena, Italy, was priced at 75,000 plus taxes per person. Hosted at Le Cirque at The Leela Palace New Delhi, the event sold out within minutes.

Similarly, two dinners by Maido, a Lima-based restaurant named the world's best in 2025, sold out at The St. Regis Mumbai before reservations even opened on the hotel's website. Each dinner drew 55-60 diners, who paid 60,000 plus taxes per person.

Similarly, two dinners by Maido, a Lima-based restaurant named the world's best in 2025, sold out at The St. Regis Mumbai before reservations even opened on the hotel's website. Each dinner drew 55-60 diners, who paid 60,000 plus taxes per person.

Luxury hotel groups and restaurants are increasingly flying in chefs from Michelin-starred restaurants, acclaimed international culinary talent and prominent Indian chefs to attract diners willing to pay a premium for exclusive dining experiences. The benefits go beyond revenue from expensive dinners. Hotels are looking to attract new customers, encourage repeat visits, build distinct identities for their restaurants and expose their culinary teams to different cooking techniques.

At The Westin Gurgaon, for instance, an eight-course menu curated by Andy Beynon, chef of Behind, a one-Michelin-starred restaurant in London, also sold out. The two-day pop-up drew 80-85 diners in total, each paying 10,000 plus taxes.

The French tyre company Michelin awards one to three stars to restaurants through its dining guide, the Michelin Guide. One star recognises good cooking, two indicate cuisine worth travelling out of your way for, and three signify exceptional food worth making a special trip for.

The strategy is visible across hotel groups in India. The Oberoi Bengaluru and Trident Nariman Point in Mumbai hosted chefs from Thai restaurant Saawaan in February. The LaLiT New Delhi hosted Japanese chef Daisuke Mori for a six-course Euro-Japanese chef’s table last week.

The Leela’s chef pop-ups have grown 6% over the past year, while bar pop-ups have increased 9%, with international bar activations rising 13%. The group has hosted chefs including Bottura, and Indian chef Manish Mehrotra, alongside international restaurant collaborations and bar takeovers. Anupam Dasgupta, senior vice-president, operations (north) at The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts told Mint its average price per cover from these events has grown at a compound annual rate of 7-10%, depending on the market.

Also Read | What the Michelin Guide could bring to India

The group typically charges diners 25,000-40,000 per person for chef collaborations, although some events command significantly higher prices. For instance, Bottura's dinner at Le Cirque at The Leela Palace New Delhi in August was priced at 75,000 plus taxes per person. The hotel said prices for its most exclusive chef experiences have reached 85,000 per person.

The format helps keep the supply limited. A typical chef residency, Dasgupta said, accommodates around 50 diners per service and lasts two-three days. Adding more sittings is not always possible because menus, ingredients and chefs’ travel schedules are arranged in advance.

“We’ve not lost a single rupee in any of the things that we do,” Dasgupta said, emphasising that the group does not run these events at a loss. The aim is to create distinctive experiences for guests while ensuring the events remain financially responsible.

The costs vary by chef and arrangement. Hotels may cover travel and accommodation, while talent fees depend on the collaboration. Ingredients not readily available in India, particularly some dry groceries, may be brought in from overseas; fresh produce, dairy, meat and seafood are typically sourced locally. Food and beverage marketing companies have also entered the business of bringing chefs and mixologists to India, adding another commercial layer to the market.

For Marriott International, the aim is to give customers a reason to revisit its restaurants and attract diners who might not otherwise consider dining at a hotel. Through its Masters of Marriott Bonvoy programme, the group has brought international culinary names including Heston Blumenthal, Marco Pierre White and Bottura to India. Khushnooma Kapadia, vice-president of marketing for South Asia at the company, said the Maido event at The St. Regis Mumbai attracted both existing customers and people discovering the restaurant for the first time. “We see a mix of people who already know our restaurants and are keen to come back for something different, and guests who are discovering them for the first time,” Kapadia said.

Vishal Sharma, general manager of The LaLiT New Delhi, said that diners increasingly want to know the story and craft behind a meal, rather than simply choosing a restaurant for its cuisine. “Diners have evolved considerably. They want an opportunity to interact with chefs, making such events helpful for celebrations as well as for food enthusiasts and those entertaining for business,” he said.

Also Read | How flavoured oils found their way into Indian fine dining

Restaurants, too

The trend has spread beyond hotels, but opening a permanent restaurant to showcase a chef's cuisine involves a different level of risk than hosting occasional pop-ups. In August, chef Gaggan Anand and restaurateur Zorawar Kalra opened Rāga in New Delhi with collaborator Rydo Anton. The restaurant offers a 22-course tasting menu priced at 11,111 plus taxes, with seating for 36 diners.

Kalra said Rāga received more than 5,000 website visits within the first hour of opening reservations, with bookings extending several weeks ahead almost immediately. But he cautioned that the initial response is different from the challenge of sustaining the business over the long term.

“A residency is an event; a permanent restaurant is a commitment,” he told Mint. “It requires investment, infrastructure, talent development and the confidence that the market can sustain such an experience beyond the initial excitement.”

Other restaurant-led collaborations have also picked up in 2026: Mumbai’s Masque Lab hosted Gaggan Anand for a five-night, 20-course residency in May at 35,000 per person; Trèsind Mumbai brought in Himanshu Saini, chef of Dubai’s three-Michelin-starred Trèsind Studio, for a two-day collaboration in February; and Mumbai's Mirai is hosting Michelin-starred chef Daisuke Mori for a French-Japanese pop-up on 28-29 October.

Also Read | The Shah Rukh Khans of the kitchen: Inside the world of micro-restaurants
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Varuni Khosla

Varuni Khosla is a journalist with Mint, where she covers the consumer economy with a focus on hospiRead more

tality and tourism, luxury, the business of sports, art, and the alcohol and food and beverage industries. Based in New Delhi, she reports on how brands and cultural sectors grow, shape consumer demand and compete in one of the world’s fastest-evolving markets.<br><br>Varuni has been a journalist since 2009 and brings more than 17 years of experience reporting on India’s business landscape. She specialises in covering the industries shaping India’s consumption economy, and is widely recognised as a key voice in these areas.<br><br>Over the years, she has closely tracked the rise of India’s luxury and hospitality sectors, the transformation of advertising and marketing as brands respond to digital platforms and changing audiences, and the economics of sport, from sponsorships and leagues to the expanding commercial ecosystems around teams, athletes and media rights. Her reporting on the business of art explores the growing global market for South Asian art and the role of collectors, galleries and auction houses.<br><br>Her stories frequently draw on exclusive conversations with founders, executives and industry leaders, combining market data with on-the-ground reporting to offer readers insight into the companies and trends shaping India’s evolving consumption economy.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
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