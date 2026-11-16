Michigan pension fund drags Intel to court after 29% stock plunge in a day wiped out $140 billion in market value

A group of shareholders sued chipmaker Intel for allegedly defrauding them by concealing the impact of a prolonged slowdown in personal computer sales that caused its stock price to plunge nearly 29% in a single day. According to Reuters, in the proposed class action filed on Friday in federal court in San Jose, California, shareholders led by a Michigan pension fund said Intel was too slow to disclose information about how slowing PC sales and an inventory glut would weigh on revenue.

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‘Intel defrauded shareholders’ They argued that Intel's problems with PC sales and excess inventory outweighed data centre construction and other benefits related to the artificial intelligence boom.

They also said Intel had the motive and opportunity to defraud by raising capital in mid-August, halfway through its "disastrous" third quarter, when it sold $23 billion of stock at $95 per share.

The sale came as Intel looked to expand its chip contract manufacturing business, a key part of Chief Executive Lip-Bu Tan's business strategy.

What CEO Lip-Bu Tan said Shares of Intel fell 28.6% on 30 October, wiping out about $140 billion of market value, one day after the Santa Clara, California-based company projected lower-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue and profit and forecast a prolonged slowdown in PC sales.

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Tan told analysts that he was disappointed by manufacturing supply shortages, an "unprecedented memory crunch," and resulting softness in PCs.

"We need to address these challenges with urgency," Tan added.

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Like many other large technology companies, Intel has poured money into manufacturing, but supply disruptions have made it harder to benefit from growing demand for data centre chips. Meanwhile, rising memory prices have made PCs more expensive, weighing on demand.

Friday's lawsuit, led by the City of Southfield Fire and Police Retirement System, seeks unspecified damages for Intel shareholders between 23 July 2026 and 29 October. Tan and Chief Financial Officer David Zinsner are also defendants.

How Intel fell behind in semiconductor race Intel, the semiconductor pioneer with a market cap of $317.09 billion, has seen its business plummet due to the AI-driven memory squeeze and declining PC sales.

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Even in its core PC market, where it was once the undisputed king, Intel has been losing ground to its main rival, AMD. Many analysts have argued that Intel missed the bus while Nvidia, AMD, and TSMC are cashing in on the AI boom.

Many have pointed out the missteps of former CEO Pat Gelsinger, who spent tens of billions trying to turn Intel into a contract chip manufacturer for Intel’s current crisis. The plan failed to take off, and heavy losses forced the company to suspend its dividend, lay off tens of thousands of workers across 2024 and 2025, and scrap planned European factories.

(With agency inputs)