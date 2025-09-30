Micro irrigation system is need of the hour to save groundwater resources: Punjab Min Goyal

Mohali, Sep 30 (PTI) The promotion of micro irrigation systems is the need of the hour to save fast-depleting groundwater resources in Punjab and enhance crop productivity, especially in potato cultivation, according to the state Soil and Water Conservation Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal.

Addressing a one-day workshop on the promotion of micro irrigation in potato cultivation organised here, the minister said micro irrigation, comprising drip and sprinkler systems, not only ensures judicious use of water but also enables efficient application of fertilisers and pesticides directly to the root zone.

"Adopting these systems helps farmers save up to 50 per cent of water while simultaneously improving per-acre yield and quality of produce," he stated.

Highlighting Punjab's strength in potato production, Goyal said the state contributes nearly 60 per cent of its production as the country's fine quality seed potato.

"Micro irrigation plays a crucial role in maintaining uniformity in size, reducing grading costs, and ensuring better market acceptance of the produce," he added.

The minister said that for the installation of the micro irrigation system, the state government provides an 80 per cent subsidy, while 90 per cent is provided for women, small, marginal and SC farmers.

The implementation of the programme is fully online, as farmers can avail the benefit of this scheme from the comfort of their homes.

The minister further informed that the Punjab government is committed to water conservation through multiple initiatives.

"Canal irrigation coverage in Punjab has already been enhanced from 21 to 64 per cent, and the remaining 36 per cent area will also be brought under canal irrigation soon. Canal water is not only a sustainable alternative to groundwater but also enriches soil health with vital minerals and micronutrients," he said.

Goyal also launched an e-approval portal on this occasion to facilitate contractors and firms participating in the micro irrigation tender system in a time-bound manner.

He also inaugurated the upgraded and renovated building of the auditorium before the start of the workshop.