Microblogging platform Koo strengthens technology leadership

NEW DELHI : Homegrown microblogging platform, Koo, on Friday announced the appointment of Phaneesh Gururaj, to lead its engineering and innovation team at the company.

Prior to joining Koo, Phaneesh led engineering and product teams at bus ticket booking platform, redBus.

Along with Phaneesh, the technology team will consist of Badri Narayan, previously vice president-engineering from Google, Pavan Kunchapu, former head of mobile from GoJek, and Vivek Yadav, who was the head of data platforms at Walmart Labs.

The newly appointed team with over 60-man years of experience will be tasked to further accentuate the engineering capabilities and ensure that the technology at Koo is prepared to manage the next level of scale.

“Koo is the first social media platform that is being built from scratch in India. With the number of languages and features Koo will eventually offer, a robust technology team will be the backbone of this effort. With tremendous experience in building and managing platforms, Phaneesh and team have the credentials to support the growth expected at Koo. We look forward to offering the users of Koo a best-in-class user experience," said Aprameya Radhakrishna, co-founder and chief executive officer.

At the end of August 2021, Koo achieved 10 million downloads in just 16 months of going live.

Koo is currently available in eight languages and has several pioneering technology features, including Talk-to-Type, that enables users to speak their thoughts and the technology will type it.

Earlier in May, Mint reported that Koo has raised $30 million in Series B funding led by New York-based investment firm Tiger Global. Existing investors, including Accel Partners, Kalaari Capital, Blume Ventures, 3one4 Capital, and Dream Incubator also participated in the round.

Koo said the fresh funds were to be utilized primarily to strengthen its engineering, product and community efforts across all Indian languages.

