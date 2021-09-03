Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Microblogging platform Koo strengthens technology leadership

Microblogging platform Koo strengthens technology leadership

Premium
Along with Phaneesh, the technology team will consist of Badri Narayan, previously vice president-engineering from Google, Pavan Kunchapu, former head of mobile from GoJek, and Vivek Yadav, who was the head of data platforms at Walmart Labs.
1 min read . 05:05 PM IST Livemint

  • Phaneesh Gururaj is to lead Koo's engineering and innovation team 
  • Prior to joining Koo, Phaneesh led engineering and product teams at bus ticket booking platform, redBus

NEW DELHI : Homegrown microblogging platform, Koo, on Friday announced the appointment of Phaneesh Gururaj, to lead its engineering and innovation team at the company.

Homegrown microblogging platform, Koo, on Friday announced the appointment of Phaneesh Gururaj, to lead its engineering and innovation team at the company.

Prior to joining Koo, Phaneesh led engineering and product teams at bus ticket booking platform, redBus.

Prior to joining Koo, Phaneesh led engineering and product teams at bus ticket booking platform, redBus.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Along with Phaneesh, the technology team will consist of Badri Narayan, previously vice president-engineering from Google, Pavan Kunchapu, former head of mobile from GoJek, and Vivek Yadav, who was the head of data platforms at Walmart Labs.

The newly appointed team with over 60-man years of experience will be tasked to further accentuate the engineering capabilities and ensure that the technology at Koo is prepared to manage the next level of scale.

“Koo is the first social media platform that is being built from scratch in India. With the number of languages and features Koo will eventually offer, a robust technology team will be the backbone of this effort. With tremendous experience in building and managing platforms, Phaneesh and team have the credentials to support the growth expected at Koo. We look forward to offering the users of Koo a best-in-class user experience," said Aprameya Radhakrishna, co-founder and chief executive officer.

At the end of August 2021, Koo achieved 10 million downloads in just 16 months of going live.

Koo is currently available in eight languages and has several pioneering technology features, including Talk-to-Type, that enables users to speak their thoughts and the technology will type it.

Earlier in May, Mint reported that Koo has raised $30 million in Series B funding led by New York-based investment firm Tiger Global. Existing investors, including Accel Partners, Kalaari Capital, Blume Ventures, 3one4 Capital, and Dream Incubator also participated in the round.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Rich Asians jump booster shot queue amid Covid vaccine shortages

Premium

Japanese PM contender warns Taiwan is ‘next big problem’

Premium

Building a retirement fund is not enough; it has to be ...

Premium

Could Zerodha disrupt the mutual fund distribution business?

Koo said the fresh funds were to be utilized primarily to strengthen its engineering, product and community efforts across all Indian languages.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!