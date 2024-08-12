Promoters and investment bankers are contemplating a valuation of ₹23,000-24,000 crore for CreditAccess Grameen, said the two persons. According to its Friday closing price, the company has a market value of ₹20,000 crore. "Given its unique positioning and low cost to asset supporting sustained interest income margin growth, the business of CreditAccess Grameen should command 15-20% premium on the current market value, and preliminary talks for the potential takeover have attracted several banks," said the first person.