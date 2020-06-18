Micromax eyeing comeback amid backlash against China, to launch 3 smartphones

Following the entry of brands like Xiaomi, Lenovo, Oppo and Vivo, most of the Indian phone companies including Micromax, Lava and Intex started to lose market share. One by one every Indian brand was knocked out of the top five. Many were forced to diversify into other product categories while others limited themselves to entry level smartphones or feature phones. Micromax’s last smartphone was the iOne Note. It was launched in October 2019. Most of the phones launched by Indian companies are around ₹5,000.