Business News/ Companies / News/  Micromax, Phison Electronics form JV to develop storage chips

Micromax, Phison Electronics form JV to develop storage chips

Gulveen Aulakh

  • The 55:45 joint venture, called MiPhi, will begin making the storage chips next year from Micromax's Greater Noida facility 

With this venture, we aim to bring down the cost of GPU by one-tenth by bringing the lowest per token cost in the world, said Rahul Sharma, CEO of Micromax. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: Indian mobile phone company Micromax Informatics has tied up with Taiwanese NAND storage chip maker Phison to develop high-end storage products for enterprise, automotive and AI models.

The 55:45 joint venture, called MiPhi, will begin making the storage chips or solid-state drives (SSDs) in India next year from Micromax's Greater Noida facility and will train users on integrating the chips with existing infrastructure.

“By combining our local market expertise with Phison’s critical technological prowess, we are poised to deliver breakthrough solutions," said Rahul Sharma, co-founder, Micromax Informatics, in a release on Thursday.

"With this venture, we aim to bring down the cost of GPU by one-tenth by bringing the lowest per token cost in the world. This will help us in disrupting the AI landscape not only in India but also in specific agreed-upon regions," said Sharma.

Also Read: The Micromax trap: Why Noise, Fire-Boltt, boAt, and Boult need smart manoeuvres

As part of its go-to-market strategy, MiPhi will leverage Micromax’s established relationships with Indian clients and Phison’s advanced NAND storage solutions for collaborations across industries.

Local sales teams across India will focus on embedded solutions for automobiles, IoT, mobile devices, data centres, IT hubs, consumer devices, and removable storage devices and systems. The company will also focus on customized design solutions for AI and security applications

MiPhi will specialize in custom-designed NAND storage solutions for AI, enterprise, and automotive use cases, addressing the needs of both Indian and specific agreed-upon markets.

India has been a hub for technological growth, and the vision set by the government further enables homegrown companies to innovate at an exponentially higher rate, said K.S. Pua, CEO of Phison.

Also Read: Mint Primer | When the chips are down: A US-China trade war?

"By uniting Micromax’s local market understanding with Phison’s world-class storage technologies, we’re well-positioned to create impactful solutions across SMBs, automotive, IoT, AI, enterprise workloads, and beyond," he added.

Pua noted that the company's technology AIadaptive can help institutions and companies reduce the training costs of AI models by a-tenth, which will be its pitch to the Indian market.

Also Read: Chipmaker Polymatech plans 1,500 crore IPO by year-end

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gulveen Aulakh

Gulveen covers both corporate and economy, and policy sections of Mint. She also covers telecom, IT from the corporate side and disinvestment, finance ministry from the economy side. Gulveen finds the rare mix of sectors she covers to be incredibly interesting.
