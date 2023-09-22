Micron Gujarat plant groundbreaking on Saturday: Minister Chandrasekhar1 min read 22 Sep 2023, 04:29 PM IST
Micron intends to build several semiconductor assembly and packaging units in India, in addition to its proposed fabrication unit
New Delhi: Micron Technology, Inc. will have the groundbreaking of its $2.75 billion assembly, testing and packaging plant (ATMP) in Sanand, Gujarat, on Saturday, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, minister of state for electronics and IT said today.
