comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Sep 22 2023 15:58:38
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 126.7 -0.86%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,529.2 -1.57%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 598.1 1.67%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 199.1 -1.34%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 621.1 -0.93%
Business News/ Companies / News/  Micron Gujarat plant groundbreaking on Saturday: Minister Chandrasekhar
Back

New Delhi: Micron Technology, Inc. will have the groundbreaking of its $2.75 billion assembly, testing and packaging plant (ATMP) in Sanand, Gujarat, on Saturday, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, minister of state for electronics and IT said today.

Speaking to reporters a day before the ceremony, the minister highlighted Micron's foray into India and the rapid establishment of their facility as an indication to prospective investors and entrants of the nation's burgeoning growth in the semiconductor industry.

"This is something which will grow slowly, a decadal opportunity, will evolve over the next five years," he said, referring to Micron’s investment acting as a catalyst to India’s semiconductor manufacturing ambitions.

“The growth of suppliers and supply chain will soon start manifesting. This represents a big milestone, living in an era of milestones," he added, referring to the passing of the Women’s Reservation Bill in Parliament.

Last week, Chandrasekhar had told Mint US firm intends to build several semiconductor assembly and packaging units in India, in addition to its proposed fabrication unit, over a period of time. Micron has announced an investment of $800 million to set up a semiconductor ATMP unit in Gujarat’s Sanand, over five years. The government will pool in $1.95 billion as incentives, from the Centre and state, taking the total investment in the project to about $2.7 billion.

The minister said that the government expects 70% of the country’s hardware needs would be fulfilled by local production in three years, from 10% at present, even as it attempts to reduce the dependence on imports.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 22 Sep 2023, 04:29 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App