Micron needs a new memory boost

That inventory buildup—along with weaker sales of PCs and smartphones in the second half—is now expected to weigh on the pricing gains that producers such as Micron have been enjoying of late. Some have also worried about potential oversupply for high-bandwidth memory, or HBM, used in AI systems, as more producers have entered that market. “We believe HBM demand is intact and calls for oversupply next year are unsubstantiated," wrote Brian Chin of Stifel in a report last week. He added, though, that sales of consumer electronics that help drive memory demand have “underwhelmed."