OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Micron raises second-quarter revenue forecast

Chipmaker Micron Technology Inc said on Wednesday it is raising its revenue, gross margin and earnings per share forecast for the second quarter, which ends March 4.

The company now expects revenue to be in the range of $6.20 billion to $6.25 billion, from a previous range of $5.6 billion to $6 billion.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout