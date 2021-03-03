Micron raises second-quarter revenue forecast

Micron raises second-quarter revenue forecast1 min read . 08:17 PM IST
The company now expects revenue to be in the range of $6.20 billion to $6.25 billion
Chipmaker Micron Technology Inc said on Wednesday it is raising its revenue, gross margin and earnings per share forecast for the second quarter, which ends March 4.
The company now expects revenue to be in the range of $6.20 billion to $6.25 billion, from a previous range of $5.6 billion to $6 billion.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
