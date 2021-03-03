Micron raises second-quarter revenue forecast

Subscribe
FILE PHOTO: The company now expects revenue to be in the range of $6.20 billion to $6.25 billion, from a previous range of $5.6 billion to $6 billion
1 min read . 08:17 PM IST Reuters

Chipmaker Micron Technology Inc said on Wednesday it is raising its revenue, gross margin and earnings per share forecast for the second quarter, which ends March 4.

The company now expects revenue to be in the range of $6.20 billion to $6.25 billion, from a previous range of $5.6 billion to $6 billion.

The company now expects revenue to be in the range of $6.20 billion to $6.25 billion, from a previous range of $5.6 billion to $6 billion.

