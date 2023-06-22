Breaking News
Micron semiconductor test, assembly plant to be set up in Gujarat with investment of $ 2.75 billion1 min read 22 Jun 2023, 05:01 PM IST
Micron to set up semiconductor test, assembly plant in Gujarat with a total investment of $ 2.75 billion, with $825 million to be invested by Micron
Micron semiconductor test, assembly plant to be set up in Gujarat with total investment of USD 2.75 billion. Micron to invest USD 825 million in the semiconductor test, assembly plant; rest of finance to come from the government. US chip giant Micron will invest $800 million in a chip factory in India, a US official said Thursday during a visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
