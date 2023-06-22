comScore
Business News/ Companies / News/  Micron semiconductor test, assembly plant to be set up in Gujarat with investment of $ 2.75 billion
Micron semiconductor test, assembly plant to be set up in Gujarat with total investment of USD 2.75 billion. Micron to invest USD 825 million in the semiconductor test, assembly plant; rest of finance to come from the government. US chip giant Micron will invest $800 million in a chip factory in India, a US official said Thursday during a visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The assembly and testing factory, which will total $2.75 billion after Indian investment, will help "build a semiconductor ecosystem that promotes supply chain diversification," the official told reporters, in a reference to US efforts to prevent China from dominating high-end technology.

Updated: 22 Jun 2023, 05:01 PM IST
