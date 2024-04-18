Micron to get $6 billion from govt for domestic chip factories, aims to bring production back to US soil
Micron Technology Inc., the largest US maker of computer memory chips, is poised to get more than $6 billion in grants from the Commerce Department to help pay for domestic factory projects, part of an effort to bring semiconductor production back to American soil.
