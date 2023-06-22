Micron to set up $2.75 billion India chip assembly facility4 min read 22 Jun 2023, 10:27 PM IST
Applied Materials to invest $400 million to build engineering centre in Bengaluru
NEW DELHI : Micron Technology Inc. on Thursday said it will set up a $2.75-billion semiconductor testing and assembly facility in India, the first of its kind in the country. The move also marks the first approval under the government’s $10-billion incentive plan to encourage chip manufacturing.
