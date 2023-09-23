Micron's top supplier Simmtech gets approval for set up unit in Sanand2 min read 23 Sep 2023, 04:54 PM IST
Micron intends to build several semiconductor assembly and packaging units in India, in addition to its proposed fabrication unit
Sanand: The top supplier to US chipmaker Micron Technology, Inc., Simmtech, which makes substrates, has received approval for setting up a unit in Sanand, Gujarat, close to the chip maker's facility, Ashwini Vaishnaw, minister for telecom, IT and railways, told Mint on Saturday.