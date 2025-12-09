Nadella unveils Microsoft’s $17.5 bn AI data centre push in India

Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella on Tuesday marked his second visit to India by announcing an investment of $17.5 billion in the country.

The investments will be made in AI infrastructure, sovereign cloud and AI architecture, and AI skilling, Nadella tweeted after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

Microsoft Corp. said this was its largest investment in Asia to date, following Nadella's announcement of a $3 billion investment in AI infrastructure and skilling in January.

The announcement comes after Google, on 14 October, announced a $15-billion investment for an AI data centre in Visakhapatnam. Google said at the time that its India investment will be used in a 1 gigawatt (GW) data centre facility, which will be its largest AI infrastructure outside of the US.

For now, it appears that India is the darling of Big Tech giants, as Amazon also made a similar splash in February.