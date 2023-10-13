Microsoft seals $69 billion Activision deal; know the impact of biggest-ever gaming industry merger
Microsoft completes $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, expands presence in gaming market
In a historic deal in the gaming industry, Xbox maker Microsoft closed its $69 billion deal for Activision Blizzard on Friday, swelling its heft in the video-gaming market with best-selling titles including "Call of Duty" to better compete with industry leader Sony.
