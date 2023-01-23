Microsoft adds $10 billion to investment in ChatGPT maker OpenAI1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 08:28 PM IST
- Microsoft, which plowed $1 billion into OpenAI in 2019, is seeking an inside edge on some of the most popular and advanced artificial intelligence systems
Microsoft Corp. is making a $10 billion investment over several years in OpenAI, the pioneering artificial intelligence research lab behind ChatGPT and DALL-E.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×