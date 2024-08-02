Microsoft adds OpenAI to its list of competitors in AI and search
SummarySoftware giant counts its partner among rivals such as Amazon and Google in its annual report, reflecting growing overlap in their businesses.
Microsoft named OpenAI among its significant rivals, acknowledging that its most important partner in artificial intelligence is also increasingly competing for some of the same business.
