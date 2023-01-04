Microsoft aims for AI-powered version of Bing1 min read . Updated: 04 Jan 2023, 09:08 AM IST
Microsoft is planning to launch a version of its search engine Bing using the artificial intelligence behind the chatbot ChatGPT
Microsoft is planning to launch a version of its search engine Bing using the artificial intelligence behind the chatbot ChatGPT
Microsoft Corp is in the works to launch a version of its search engine Bing, using the artificial intelligence behind OpenAI-launched chatbot ChatGPT, The Information reported on Tuesday, citing two people with direct knowledge of the plans.