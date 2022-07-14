Microsoft, Alaska Airlines back CO2-to-jet-fuel technology

Low-carbon alternatives to jet fuel remain scarce and expensive. In 2020, Microsoft made a deal with Alaska Airlines and SkyNRG, a Netherlands-based maker of biofuel, to use biofuel on some of its frequent business-travel routes. Biofuel, which is produced from crops or organic waste, can offer an up to 80% cut in emissions compared with fossil-based jet fuel, but many analysts question whether there could ever be enough to power the world’s flights as other industries compete for it.

