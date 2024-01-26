Microsoft alerts other organisations of Russia-backed hackers' threats after email hacking incident
Microsoft's Threat Intelligence team has identified the Russian-sponsored hacking group Midnight Blizzard or Cozy Bear as the same actor that has targeted other organisations. Microsoft has started notifying the targeted organizations.
Microsoft Corporation has issued warnings to organisations, indicating they are targets of the Russian-sponsored group, Midnight Blizzard or Cozy Bear, the same group that hacked into the company's executives' emails late last year, Bloomberg reported.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message