After finishing its acquisition of gaming studio Bethesda, Microsoft announced on Friday that 20 of the company’s award-winning games are coming to the Game Pass subscription service. The titles include big-ticket franchises such as Doom, The Elder Scrolls series, Wolfenstein series, Dishonoured, and the Fallout. The complete list is available on Microsoft’s Xbox blog .

Microsoft has been expected to increase its collection of exclusive offerings with the acquisition of Bethesda. “If you’re an Xbox customer, the thing I want you to know is that this is about delivering great exclusive games for you that ship on platforms where Game Pass exists," said Phil Spencer, who heads Xbox at Microsoft. According to Friday’s announcement, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will be able to play 16 of the 20 titles across platforms, including PC, console and mobile devices.

Also Read | Vaccine confidence in India is ticking more boxes now

That said, Microsoft isn’t cutting off Bethesda’s games from the PlayStation or other consoles yet. Spencer said games that exist on “other platforms" will be supported till contractual obligations last. “We have games that exist on other platforms, and we’re gonna go support those games on the platforms they’re on. There’s communities of players and we love those communities, and we’ll continue to invest in them," Spencer said.

Microsoft completed the acquisition of Bethesda earlier this week, saying the deal would bring exclusive titles for Xbox. It’s likely that future titles from the company will be made available exclusively to Xbox customers, or at the very least, be available in advance for Game Pass subscribers. The acquisition includes other studios that fall under Bethesda and its parent company, Zenimax Media.

“With the addition of the Bethesda creative teams, gamers should know that Xbox consoles, PC, and Game Pass will be the best place to experience new Bethesda games, including some new titles in the future that will be exclusive to Xbox and PC players," Spencer said at the time.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via