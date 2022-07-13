Microsoft announces job cuts, Google to slow hiring2 min read . Updated: 13 Jul 2022, 03:32 PM IST
Microsoft layoffs affect less than 1% of the workforce
Microsoft Corp. cut some jobs on Monday as it realigned business groups and roles after the close of its fiscal year on June 30. It said it plans to keep hiring for other roles and finish the current fiscal year with increased headcount. The layoffs, affecting less than 1% of the 180,000-person workforce, spanned a variety of groups including consulting and customer and partner solutions and were dispersed across geographies, the Redmond, Washington-based company said.