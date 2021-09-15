Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Microsoft announces share buyback of up to $60 billion, ups dividend

Microsoft announces share buyback of up to $60 billion, ups dividend

Premium
FILE PHOTO: A Microsoft logo is seen in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo
1 min read . 05:20 AM IST Livemint

  • The new dividend of $0.62 per share is an increase of 6 cents over the previous quarter's dividend.

Microsoft Corp said on Tuesday its board had authorized a new share buyback program of up to $60 billion, while also raising the quarterly dividend by 11%.

Microsoft Corp said on Tuesday its board had authorized a new share buyback program of up to $60 billion, while also raising the quarterly dividend by 11%.

The new dividend of $0.62 per share is an increase of 6 cents over the previous quarter's dividend.

The new dividend of $0.62 per share is an increase of 6 cents over the previous quarter's dividend.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Microsoft said the share buyback program, which has no expiration date, may be terminated at any time.

The company's board also approved the appointment of Brad Smith as president and vice chair of Microsoft.

While Smith already serves as the president of company, Microsoft said that vice chair was an updated executive role for him.

 

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Epic’s legal victory against Apple was not a real win

Premium

Can unicorns solve India’s youth unemployment problem?

Premium

Companies in bid to raise record sums from offshore bonds

Premium

Why Invesco pulled the plug on ZEEL’s Punit Goenka

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!