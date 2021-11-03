Microsoft Corp. announced a series of personnel changes at its code-sharing platform GitHub on Wednesday, including naming a new chief executive officer of the unit.

Nat Friedman will step down as CEO of GitHub with the intention of returning to his “startup roots," Microsoft said. Thomas Dohmke, GitHub’s chief product officer, will become CEO effective November 15.

Dohmke will report to Julia Liuson, who is being promoted to president of Microsoft’s developer division.

Microsoft purchased the open-source provider in 2018 for $7.5 billion.

In a blogpost, the outgoing CEO Nat Friedman thanked the GitHub team and said he will be taking on the role of Chairman Emeritus

“Thomas Dohmke (currently Chief Product Officer) will be GitHub’s next CEO. I will become Chairman Emeritus, which fulfills my lifelong ambition of having a title in Latin. My heartfelt thanks to every Hubber and every developer who makes GitHub what it is, every day," Friedman said.

Dohmke said that the company is proud to say that more than 73 million developers are building the future of software on GitHub, and they count 84% of the Fortune 100 as our customers, and every year since the acquisition our business has grown more than the last.

Thomas has served developers for decades and played a pivotal role in making the GitHub acquisition a success. He has built software for industries ranging from insurance software and automotive to mobile apps.

In 2011, he co-founded HockeyApp to solve his own pain points as a developer. At GitHub, he led the work that made private repositories free for developers and solved hundreds of customer pain points.

He has built a roadmap that ensures our customers are getting the features they need with a platform that can support them for years to come.

"I couldn’t be more excited for the future of GitHub under his leadership," the outgoing CEO noted.

