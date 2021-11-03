Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Microsoft appoints new CEO of code-sharing platform GitHub

Microsoft appoints new CEO of code-sharing platform GitHub

Thomas Dohmke, GitHub’s chief product officer, will become CEO effective November 15
2 min read . 10:18 PM IST Livemint

  • Nat Friedman will step down as CEO of GitHub with the intention of returning to his “startup roots,” Microsoft said.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Microsoft Corp. announced a series of personnel changes at its code-sharing platform GitHub on Wednesday, including naming a new chief executive officer of the unit.

Microsoft Corp. announced a series of personnel changes at its code-sharing platform GitHub on Wednesday, including naming a new chief executive officer of the unit.

Nat Friedman will step down as CEO of GitHub with the intention of returning to his “startup roots," Microsoft said. Thomas Dohmke, GitHub’s chief product officer, will become CEO effective November 15. 

Nat Friedman will step down as CEO of GitHub with the intention of returning to his “startup roots," Microsoft said. Thomas Dohmke, GitHub’s chief product officer, will become CEO effective November 15. 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Dohmke will report to Julia Liuson, who is being promoted to president of Microsoft’s developer division.

Microsoft purchased the open-source provider in 2018 for $7.5 billion.

In a blogpost, the outgoing CEO Nat Friedman thanked the GitHub team and said he will be taking on the role of Chairman Emeritus

“Thomas Dohmke (currently Chief Product Officer) will be GitHub’s next CEO. I will become Chairman Emeritus, which fulfills my lifelong ambition of having a title in Latin. My heartfelt thanks to every Hubber and every developer who makes GitHub what it is, every day," Friedman said.

Dohmke said that the company is proud to say that more than 73 million developers are building the future of software on GitHub, and they count 84% of the Fortune 100 as our customers, and every year since the acquisition our business has grown more than the last.

Thomas has served developers for decades and played a pivotal role in making the GitHub acquisition a success. He has built software for industries ranging from insurance software and automotive to mobile apps.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Inside India’s reluctance to regulate junk food

Five penny stocks to watch out for in 2022

Wait for a phased introduction of T+1 trade settlement

The coming disruption over card tokenization

In 2011, he co-founded HockeyApp to solve his own pain points as a developer. At GitHub, he led the work that made private repositories free for developers and solved hundreds of customer pain points.

He has built a roadmap that ensures our customers are getting the features they need with a platform that can support them for years to come.

"I couldn’t be more excited for the future of GitHub under his leadership," the outgoing CEO noted.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!