Microsoft approached Pinterest in recent months about potential deal: Report
The negotiations were currently not active, according to the report. (Reuters)
Microsoft approached Pinterest in recent months about potential deal: Report

1 min read . Updated: 11 Feb 2021, 07:49 AM IST Staff Writer

Microsoft Corp approached Pinterest Inc in recent months about a potential deal to acquire the $51 billion social media company

Microsoft Corp approached Pinterest Inc in recent months about a potential deal to acquire the $51 billion social media company, Reuters reported on Thursday quoting Financial Times, citing people briefed on the matter.

The negotiations were currently not active, according to the report.

