Microsoft approached Pinterest in recent months about potential deal: Report

Microsoft Corp approached Pinterest Inc in recent months about a potential deal to acquire the $51 billion social media company

Microsoft Corp approached Pinterest Inc in recent months about a potential deal to acquire the $51 billion social media company, Reuters reported on Thursday quoting Financial Times, citing people briefed on the matter.

