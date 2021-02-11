Microsoft approached Pinterest in recent months about potential deal: Report

Microsoft approached Pinterest in recent months about potential deal: Report1 min read . 07:49 AM IST
Microsoft Corp approached Pinterest Inc in recent months about a potential deal to acquire the $51 billion social media company, Reuters reported on Thursday quoting Financial Times, citing people briefed on the matter.
The negotiations were currently not active, according to the report.
