Home >Companies >News >Microsoft approached Pinterest in recent months about potential deal: Report
The negotiations were currently not active, according to the report.

Microsoft approached Pinterest in recent months about potential deal: Report

1 min read . 07:49 AM IST Staff Writer

Microsoft Corp approached Pinterest Inc in recent months about a potential deal to acquire the $51 billion social media company

Microsoft Corp approached Pinterest Inc in recent months about a potential deal to acquire the $51 billion social media company, Reuters reported on Thursday quoting Financial Times, citing people briefed on the matter.

Microsoft Corp approached Pinterest Inc in recent months about a potential deal to acquire the $51 billion social media company, Reuters reported on Thursday quoting Financial Times, citing people briefed on the matter.

The negotiations were currently not active, according to the report.

The negotiations were currently not active, according to the report.

