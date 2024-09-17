Microsoft approves new $60 billion share buyback program, quarterly dividend of $0.83 — a 10% jump

Microsoft's board has approved a $60 billion share buyback and announced a quarterly dividend of $0.83, a 10% increase. The annual shareholders meeting is set for December 10, amid rising AI spending despite a slowdown in Azure's growth.

Reuters
Updated17 Sep 2024, 09:19 AM IST
The tech giant declared a quarterly dividend of $0.83 per share, reflecting an 8 cent, or 10%, increase over the previous quarter.
The tech giant declared a quarterly dividend of $0.83 per share, reflecting an 8 cent, or 10%, increase over the previous quarter.(Reuters / Gonzalo Fuentes)

Microsoft said on Monday its board has approved a new share buy back program of up to $60 billion.

The tech giant declared a quarterly dividend of $0.83 per share, reflecting an 8 cent, or 10%, increase over the previous quarter.

Microsoft said it will hold its annual shareholders meeting on Dec. 10.

Also Read | Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs arrested in Manhattan in sex trafficking case, says report

In July, the company said it will spend more this fiscal year on AI infrastructure. It reported a 77.6% rise in capital spending in the quarter ended June 30, largely due to AI-related expenses.

The company reported a slowdown in growth at its Azure cloud business in the reported quarter but said growth would accelerate in the second half of fiscal 2025.

Big tech companies, including Microsoft and Alphabet's Google, are facing investor pressure to show a pay off for the billions of dollars they have been investing in AI infrastructure.

Also Read | Meta bans Russian state media like Rossiya Segodnya, RT and others from its apps

Microsoft is one of the few big companies that break out AI contributions in their quarterly earnings, as most firms are yet to see a big boost from AI investments.

Last month, it had restructured how it reports results for its business units, moving some search and news advertising revenue under the Azure cloud-computing unit.

Among other big technology companies, Apple unveiled a record $110 billion share buyback program in May after it reported upbeat quarterly results.

Also Read | Donald Trump on assassination attempt: ‘Heard shots being fired in the air…’

Shares of Microsoft rose marginally in aftermarket trade. Stock has risen about 15% so far this year.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Sep 2024, 09:19 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsMicrosoft approves new $60 billion share buyback program, quarterly dividend of $0.83 — a 10% jump

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Motors

    968.15
    10:33 AM | 17 SEP 2024
    -20 (-2.02%)

    Bandhan Bank

    207.65
    10:33 AM | 17 SEP 2024
    2.5 (1.22%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    293.40
    10:33 AM | 17 SEP 2024
    0.9 (0.31%)

    Tata Steel

    152.85
    10:33 AM | 17 SEP 2024
    -1.35 (-0.88%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Mahanagar Gas

    1,937.40
    10:29 AM | 17 SEP 2024
    118.45 (6.51%)

    Nuvoco Vistas Corporation

    373.35
    10:29 AM | 17 SEP 2024
    22.55 (6.43%)

    Indraprastha Gas

    557.10
    10:29 AM | 17 SEP 2024
    26.75 (5.04%)

    Jai Balaji Industries

    1,139.00
    10:28 AM | 17 SEP 2024
    51.95 (4.78%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,970.00-150.00
      Chennai
      73,280.0020.00
      Delhi
      73,330.00-2,085.00
      Kolkata
      73,290.00-2,460.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue