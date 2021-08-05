Microsoft asks US employees to be fully vaccinated before returning to offices

OPEN APP
Reversing its earlier mandate, Microsoft has now asked its employees to be fully vaccinated before they return company's offices in the US and other worksites.

The software major told employees it will “require proof of vaccination for all employees, vendors, and any guests entering Microsoft buildings in the US," according to a report by Seattle Times.

Microsoft also said that it will introduce a process to accommodate employees with medical conditions or other reasons that prevent them getting inoculated against Covid-19.

Caregivers of individuals who are immunosuppressed or parents of children who are too young to receive a vaccine can continue to work from home till January, the company said.

The company has also delayed its return to the office by nearly a month, to October 4.

Microsoft's new vaccine mandate won't be implemented outside of the US due to legal and vaccine distribution differences, the memo said.

Microsoft's new vaccine policy follows similar moves last week by other employers, including Google and Facebook, along with Disney and Walmart. This week, Tyson and health care giant Kaiser Permanente joined the list.

Redfin, the Seattle-based online brokerage, told staff Tuesday it will delay its office reopening indefinitely and will require employees to be vaccinated before they go into the office.

(With agency inputs)

